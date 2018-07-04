Greensboro Grasshoppers welcome furry new team member, ‘Little Jackie Robinson’

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Grasshoppers have a furry new member.

The team introduced a 3-month-old black Labrador retriever puppy named Little Jackie Robinson to fans on the Fourth of July.

The dog was introduced during an Independence Day home game at First National Bank Field.

Miss Lou Lou Gehrig will continue to be the bat dog and Little Jackie Robinson will replace Lou Lou when Lou Lou retires. Little Jackie Robinson is preparing to be trained. This was her first appearance on the field.

Miss Babe Ruth served as the bat dog for the Grasshoppers for nearly 10 seasons and died in May at the age of 12.

Babe served as a bat and ball girl for 649 consecutive games from August 2, 2006 to her final game on August 31, 2015.