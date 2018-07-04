Food pantry gets much-needed summer boost from High Point Community Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- The Fairgrove Family Resource Center in Thomasville operates like a well-oiled machine. The non-rofit offers multiple services, including a food pantry that distributes roughly 30,000 pounds of food each month to people like Debera Taylor.

“It helps me a lot and I`m sure it helps out a lot of families in the area,” Taylor said.

According to Terri Fisher, Fairgrove Family Resource Center executive director, Thomasville has a very high percentage of people —especially children — living in poverty,

“In the summer, the children that get weekend feeding program backpacks, in addition to the children that get free breakfast and lunch at school, obviously they don`t have access to that during the summer,” Fisher said.

And that’s why the latest grant from the High Point Community Foundation is so important.

“This grant allows us to purchase a better quality of food that will help the children and it allows us to give each family even more food,” Fisher said. “So it helps us fill the gaps they experience in the summer not having free breakfast and lunch.”

To families and individuals like Debera Taylor who need this help, the monthly food donations are a huge blessing.

“I`m very thankful, very thankful. I rely on this and I rely on my good lord as well,” said Taylor. “If it weren`t for him, I wouldn`t` be able to do a lot.”