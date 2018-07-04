× Elon University police arrest student in connection to a sexual assault

ELON, N.C. — An Elon University student has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault that happened in April, Elon spokesman Dan Anderson confirmed to FOX8 Wednesday.

According to Elon News, an officer responded to a call about a sexual assault in Global Building A residence hall on April 6 at approximately 10:29 p.m., after a female student reported Lucas A. Peralta had sexually assaulted her.

Peralta, an Elon sophomore, was arrested and charged with second-degree forcible sex offense against another student. He turned himself into police on June 21, Anderson said. He was released later that day and has a court date set for July 13.