× Crews looking for teenage girl who authorities say fell from North Carolina waterfall

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — Crews are searching for a 16-year-old girl who fell from a waterfall in Transylvania County, according to WLOS.

The girl went over Rainbow Falls in Gorges State Park at about 12 p.m. Wednesday, according to Katie Hall with North Carolina State Parks.

Henderson County dispatchers confirmed their dive team is responding to the scene.

Hall said recovery efforts could take time due to the volume and speed of the water, the terrain, and the distance to the falls.