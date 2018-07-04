× Child has life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A child has life-threatening injuries after walking in the road and being hit by a car on Wednesday night, according to police.

Crews were called to the 900 block of Goldfloss Street at about 6:45 p.m. where police said the child was hit by a Ford Focus.

The child was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a Winston-Salem police press release.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the crash. There is no word on any possible charges against the driver.

The 900 block of Goldfloss Street was closed for more than two hours, but has since reopened.

Anyone with any information can call police at (336) 727-2800.