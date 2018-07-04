Calling all tractor lovers: Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion is the place to be

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, N.C. -- If you are a tractor lover, the Southeast Old Threshers' Reunion is the place to be.

"Last time I counted we had more than 1,200 tractors," said Brown Loflin, the man who started it all 48 years ago. "It's amazing how it has grown over the years."

It all started when Loflin and some buddies decided to offer airplane rides to raise money for the local rescue squad. Farm machinery was added to give folks something to look at while they were waiting on their ride.

"It was one thing after another," said Loflin. "It got bigger and bigger, we'd get something and add something new."

The plane rides were replaced by train rides when the Handy Dandy Railroad was put in service in the 1980s.

The train takes its name from the Handy community in which the Denton Farm Park is located.

In the last several years, Parkinson's disease has slowed Brown down but he`s still the driving force behind what has become one of the largest events of its kind in the entire country.

"When I look around and see all this crowd," he said. "I'm proud of it."