1 injured in crash involving SUV and motorcycle in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. – One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle Wednesday night in High Point, according to police.

Crews were called to Eastchester Drive outside the Uncle Sam Jam Fourth of July event at Oak Hollow Festival Park shortly after 8 p.m.

Police said an SUV pulled in front of a motorcyclist and the two crashed.

The name of the victim and the extent of the injuries has not been released.