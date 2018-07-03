Teen seriously injured after Davidson County wreck

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old was seriously injured in Welcome after crashing into a tree along Bethesda Road on Tuesday morning.

The driver, Rachel Wagner, was taken to North Carolina Baptist Hospital.

At 7:28 a.m., Wagner was driving west in a 2007 Honda Civic when the vehicle ran off the road while rounding a curb, according to Trooper Ned Moultrie of the N.C. Highway Patrol. The vehicle then came back onto the roadway before running off again and crashing into a tree.

Officials do not know if speed or cell phone use was a factor.