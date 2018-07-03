Randolph County STEM camp encourages students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is called Wildcat Camp.

Upcoming sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders at Southeastern Randolph Middle School are spending one week of the summer experiencing things they may have never seen before.

It is all to open their eyes to the many uses of a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.

They got a behind the scenes look at the North Carolina Zoo, visited a local dairy farm and other local businesses to see how STEM plays a role in what workers do.

Sixth-grade science teacher Judy Hiatt says it is more than just fun.

"It is critical in the career world for them to understand the technology and how everything comes together and that's the beauty of the camp." she says. "They get to see the real world application and different engineering strategies and bring in the science, technology, engineering and math all in the same place through these projects and field trip experiences."

The students have such a good time, they don't realize they are learning about what could be a part of their future. The school holds two camps each summer. The next one starts on July 9.