Police find pipe bomb during traffic stop in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Police in Mount Airy confirmed that a pipe bomb was found inside a van during a traffic stop Tuesday.

Glenn Springthorpe, 33, was arrested after police made the discovery.

Officers pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mayberry Mall on a routine traffic stop.

Officers found probable cause to search the vehicle and arrested Springthorpe, who was a passenger in the vehicle, after the pipe bomb was found in his backpack.

Springthorpe faces multiple charges, including felonious possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

The driver of the vehicle was not charged.