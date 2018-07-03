Police find pipe bomb during traffic stop in Mount Airy
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Police in Mount Airy confirmed that a pipe bomb was found inside a van during a traffic stop Tuesday.
Glenn Springthorpe, 33, was arrested after police made the discovery.
Officers pulled over a vehicle in the parking lot of the Mayberry Mall on a routine traffic stop.
Officers found probable cause to search the vehicle and arrested Springthorpe, who was a passenger in the vehicle, after the pipe bomb was found in his backpack.
Springthorpe faces multiple charges, including felonious possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
The driver of the vehicle was not charged.
