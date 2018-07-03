× Police arrest suspect in rape of Uber driver outside of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sources told WSOC a woman who was raped over the weekend outside a storage facility on North Graham Street is a driver for Uber.

A police report said it happened between 12 and 12:45 a.m. Saturday morning outside the facility near North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard.

The report said the victim did not know the suspect. Sources told WSOC an arrest has been made in the case.

Police said the 31-year-old victim was treated for injuries at the hospital.

Sources said Uber is cooperating in the investigation.