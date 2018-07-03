Piedmont Triad gears up for Fourth of July celebrations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Tuesday night, fireworks wrapped up a day of food and fun at an early Fourth of July celebration in Burlington.

“We bring the grandkids and yeah, we've been doing this for many years. Ever since they've been little,” said Patty Harris, as she glanced at her grandchildren.

Harris and her family were at City Park, like many others, enjoying the July 3rd in the Park event.

Meanwhile, the City of Greensboro spent Tuesday gearing up for the thousands of people planning to pack downtown Wednesday for the Fun Fourth Festival.

“Well, we have over 100 officers working during this time frame. We started planning several weeks ago for this event. Working with our partners, Greensboro Fire Department, EMS, DGI,” said Lt. Larry Patterson, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Just 20 miles away, the City of High Point will be doing the same thing for its 45th annual Uncle Sam Jam.

“It’s just been a mainstay here in High Point. We have people who have come here as a child and now they're adults and now they bring their own children,” said Julie Luecht, Parks and Recreation supervisor.

Roughly 16,000 people are expected to come to Oak Hollow Festival Park for the event. Luecht says preparation for it started back in November.

“We've expanded our family fun zone this year. We have a rock wall, we'll have one of the bungee trampolines, we have an inflatable water slide and obstacle course,” she said. “But I think that some people enjoy knowing what's going to happen.”

Gates open at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Hollow Festival Park for the Uncle Sam Jam in High Point.

Fireworks start there at 9:45 p.m.

In Greensboro, the Fun Fourth Festival in downtown starts at 1 p.m. The firework show starts at 9 p.m.