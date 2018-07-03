North Carolina woman shares video of girl apparently bitten by shark in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A North Carolina woman visiting Myrtle Beach said she heard a family’s cries for help after a girl was apparently bitten by a shark Monday, according to the Sun News.

Cristy Torres, of Rockingham, recorded part of the incident near the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel on her phone and shared it on Facebook.

The video has been shared tens of thousands of times.

“I went for a day to celebrate my husband’s birthday when all of a sudden we hear, ‘Help, help,'” Torres told the Sun News. “Everyone was looking at the family but no one was really doing anything.”

Torres said she saw what she thought was a shark fin in the water as the family was rushing back to the beach.

The video shows lifeguards and beach goers tending to a girl’s leg injury.

Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said there was a “marine life incident,” but could not confirm it was a shark bite because the girl’s leg was already wrapped when EMS arrived, the Sun News reports.

The girl’s leg injury was minor. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.