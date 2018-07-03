Nationwide manhunt launched for rape, kidnapping suspects

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A nationwide manhunt is underway for three men accused of rape and kidnapping, according to the Bowling Green Police Department.

Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping and sexual assault that happened in Bowling Green.

The alleged female victims were 13 and 14 years old.

One suspect, identified as Simon Juan, 24, of Guatemala, has been arrested and charged with unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for David Ramos Contreras, Juan Garcia Rios Adiel and Arnulfo Ramos.

Each man faces two counts of kidnapping and rape.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ locations is asked to call Bowling Green police at (419) 352-1131.