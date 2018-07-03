Gatorland in Florida boosts reward for rare white alligator missing after fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gatorland in Orlando is trying to help find a rare, white alligator that went missing after a fire at an animal sanctuary last month, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

The theme park has added $5,000 to a $2,500 reward being offered by Swamp Brothers Animal Crossings Sanctuary, which is run by the reality television stars “Swamp Brothers.”

The Leucistic alligator, named Snowball, was stolen during the June 22 fire, which also killed 43 other reptiles.

Authorities are investigating it as a suspected burglary and arson case.