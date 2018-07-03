× Deputy shoots gator with AR-15, freeing girl trapped in tree — ‘please hurry!’ mom pleads to 911 operator

A Lake County deputy sheriff shot an alligator with his AR-15, saving a teenage girl who had been trapped in a tree for nearly an hour, The Orlando Sentinel reported.

The girl couldn’t come down from a tree near a boat ramp because a 10-foot alligator sat at the base of the tree hissing at her.

“My daughter’s stuck in a frickin’ tree and there’s gators surrounding her!” the teenager’s mother said frantically to a 911 operator. “Oh my God! Please hurry! Please hurry!”

Jordan Broderick, 15, was floating on a raft in a creek about 55 miles north of downtown Orlando when the alligator approached her. She grabbed a large branch hanging over the water and climbed into the tree.

Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived and the alligator began approaching him. So he fired one single 223 shot from his AR-15, killing the alligator.