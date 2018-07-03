× Crime Stoppers searching for Greensboro robbery suspect

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials are asking for help to identify a suspect in a recent robbery.

The suspect robbed the clerk of the Kwik Buy at 3104 Randleman Road at gunpoint before leaving on foot.

Anyone who can identify the individual or provide information related to the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text “Badboyz” and your tip to 274637.

All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers offer a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.