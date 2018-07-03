Busy 4th of July weekend expected at High Rock Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- During the summer season, the ducks have to share High Rock Lake with the boaters. This is especially true during the Fourth of July holiday.

Kathy Tucker and her family described their day boating on the lake.

"You've got to be careful and be aware of your surroundings at all times," Tucker said.

Additional boat traffic will be on the lake on and after July 4. Law enforcement officials will be on High Rock Lake to make sure everyone is following the rules of the waterway. There will also be patrols on land because not everyone will be on the water. At High Rock Campground and Marina, most of the 81 camp sites are taken. Rene Penland and her family will be a part of the crowds. They will spend a week at the camp site. But they don't mind the extra company.

"It actually it adds to it," Penland said. "The only problem is when you go to the pool you have to get there early or take your own chairs."

But Penland adds, chairs are not needed when you are trying to keep up with the youngest members of the family.

"There's nothing like having your grandchildren around. Seeing their excitement, first fish that he catches," Penland said.

The Stewarts are from the Charlotte area. This is their fourth summer at the camp site.

"Just spending time together," Maggie Stewart said. "We played a lot of cards, we go and do stuff in the Lexington area, spending time together."

And when the sun goes down, Kathy Turner said the entire High Rock Lake community will come together.

"The whole neighborhood will get together and grill out and watch the fireworks at the Moose Lodge," she said.