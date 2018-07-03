92-year-old mother refuses to go to assisted living facility, shoots and kills son, sheriff’s office says

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — An elderly woman is accused of fatally shooting her son after he planned to put her in an assisted living facility, according to KSAZ-TV.

Anna Blessing, 92, of Fountain Hills, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

Maricopa County sheriff’s officials said they came to a home around 10 a.m. Monday and found Blessing’s 72-year-old son had been shot. He was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said Blessing had been contemplating for several days about her son’s intentions to put her in an assisted living facility.

Blessing is accused of concealing two pistols in her robe pockets, confronting her son in his bedroom and shooting him. She also pointed the guns at her son’s girlfriend, but the girlfriend was able to knock the guns away from her, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they are investigating the case as a domestic violence homicide.