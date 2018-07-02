Youth soccer team, coach found alive in cave after massive search, official says

Rescuers had been hopeful of getting through a cave and to a larger, deeper chamber, informally named Pattaya Beach, where the group, members of the Wild Boar soccer team, is believed to have been trapped by the rising water.

It’s was nine days since the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their coach entered the cave for an afternoon outing, only to become stranded in the dark tunnels by a sudden and continuous downpour.

International experts joined rescue efforts deep inside the cavern as the boys’ parents maintain a constant vigil.

Dive teams worked around the clock, including the Thai Navy SEALs and experts from the US, China, Australia and the UK.

Rescuers theorized that the group took the left fork, which would eventually lead them to higher ground at Pattaya Beach.

But the channels leading to this, now flooded, have proven difficult for divers to navigate.