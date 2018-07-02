× 2 men arrested in connection with killing man at Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a Greensboro apartment complex last week, Greensboro Police Department Capt. Nathaniel Davis said Monday.

Ladarius Devon Riley, 24, and Xavier Alanson Bell, 35, both of Durham, are each charged with first-degree murder, attempted-first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police arrested Riley Friday in Durham. Bell was arrested early Monday morning in Dallas.

Vincent Roland, 24, was shot and killed on June 25.

The shooting happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the Margate on Cone apartment complex at 900 E. Cone Blvd.

Another victim was also shot and is still in the hospital.