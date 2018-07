× Second drowning in six weeks reported at NC waterfall

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — A second drowning in six weeks was reported at Elk River Falls in Avery County Sunday, WSOC reported.

A man in his 30s jumped from the rocks at Elk River Falls and did not resurface.

The man reportedly jumped off a rock close to the bottom of the falls and was pulled under by the waterfall pool current, Assistant Fire Marshall Paul Buchanan said.