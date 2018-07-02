New information leads to arrests in 2016 homicide in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It was a case that went unsolved for months. Months, which turned into more than a year.

“Initially when we got the case we didn't have a lot to go on,” said Capt. Nathaniel Davis, with the Greensboro Police Department.

The question was who killed Renwick Davis?

His body found on Wiley Street in Greensboro on Dec. 8, 2016.

However, investigators caught a much-needed break last month.

“This is just an example of detectives sticking with cases. Often times people feel like cases may go cold or that our efforts may seize if we don't have a lot, but that's not the case. Our detectives continue to work these cases,” Davis said.

Back in June, arrest warrants were taken out on both Carlos Lamar Brown and Keith Jordan II.

Brown was arrested in Fayetteville and then days later, with new information, Jordan was tracked down in Raleigh.

“Well, with this particular investigation a number of things came together for us. Not only information that people called in. Just small things that people might have seen something, heard something, or heard about something with the case,” Davis said.

Both Brown and Jordan were charged with first-degree murder. Jordan is also charged with accessory after the fact.

“You know, sometimes it can be tough. But this is an example that reminds people that our detectives don't give up. Our detectives continue to chip away and continue to work hard on these cases. Sometimes we may have to back away and come back or sometimes we may have to have discussions and look at different strategies or ways we can approach these investigations,” Davis said. “It may not mean a lot to some, but it can mean a lot to these families.”

Both Brown and Jordan are expected to be moved to Guilford County soon where they will face a judge.

This is case is still under investigation.