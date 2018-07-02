Mother of 4 was shot, killed while ‘trying to protect her baby,’ family says

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Police are looking for a 21-year-old accused in the shooting death of a young mother of four, FOX40 reported.

Crystal McBride, 24, died Thursday.

Family told FOX40 that McBride heard gunshots outside her apartment just before 11 p.m.

“When she realized her baby was still outside, she went back to get her baby and they went to shooting a second time and that’s how she ended up getting hit,” McBride’s cousin Danielle Carter said. “She died trying to protect her baby.”

Police arrested Jerell Gibson, 31, and Javontae Munford, 23, on murder charges in the shooting.

Officers are still searching for 21-year-old Walter Frazier Cobb Jr.

This mother of four was shot and killed in Waycross. Crystal McBride’s family tells me she loved her sons more than anything and spent all her time with them @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/4yBSnnLZuR — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018

RETWEET: Police are searching for 21-year-old Walter Frazier Cobb, Jr. in the death of Crystal McBride, a mom of four killed outside her Waycross apartment. Anyone who knows where he is needs to call 912-287-2921 or the anonymous tip line 912-287-2924 @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/xzJeuNrAPL — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) July 1, 2018