More than a dozen report sickness linked to east Charlotte birthday party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a dozen people from the same east Charlotte apartment complex were rushed to the hospital after getting sick Sunday afternoon and investigators are working to figure out what made them ill, WSOC reported.

Emergency responders were first called to the Forest Hills Townhomes on Four Seasons Boulevard and Farm Pond Lane around 6 p.m.

Paramedics believe the illnesses could be linked to a neighborhood birthday party and cookout on Saturday night.

WSOC crews were at the apartment complex as the sixth call came in and paramedics arrived with sirens blaring.

Officials said more than a dozen people complained about feeling sick after the birthday party and a total of 15 residents were taken to the hospital.

Several neighbors told WSOC the illnesses might have been caused by food.

“(I hope) That they find out what it was and I don’t get it or worry about it,” neighbor Angela Perez said.

Public health officials have launched an investigation.

Paramedics said one person was being treated for a serious illness, while all others have a non-life-threatening sickness.

Neighbors said the party and cookout had a pretty big turnout and they’re hoping their neighbors are OK.

Health officials stressed that anyone who attended the party should not eat any food that they may have taken home. Anyone who still has food from the party is urged to call Environmental Health at (980) 314-1660.