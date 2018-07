× Man in custody following alleged kidnapping, strangulation in Rockingham County

EDEN, N.C. — The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Virginia man Monday for a kidnapping and strangulation, according to a news release from the RCSO.

Douglas Ray Scearce, 50, of Danville, Virginia, faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and felonious assault strangulation.

Scearce was wanted in connection to the incident that occurred on June 22 at 2221 E. Stadium Drive, Eden.