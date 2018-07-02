Greensboro police add cameras to police cruisers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police body cameras have given us a detailed look at what’s happening in our neighborhoods, but they can’t see everything.

What they can’t see may be just as important as what they can see – which is why the Greensboro Police Department has added cameras to police cruisers.

The department’s vehicle mounted camera system includes a camera mounted to the windshield looking out of the car and another one attached to the prisoner transport shield in the back of the vehicle.

Police rely on the cameras to show angles that are difficult to catch from their point of view.

“The body-worn cameras didn't necessarily record all of the footage that we needed to look out of the car,” said Sgt. Adam Bell, body-worn camera administrator for Greensboro police.

Bell estimates that the perspective from the front windshield is a 142-degree vantage point.

Once an officer does certain actions such as turning on the lights and sirens, or activating the weapon lock, the car and body worn cameras come on automatically.

The footage is recorded and saved into a system.

“It’s going to help us understand what happened on the scene a little bit better,” Bell said.

The Greensboro Police Department started installing the technology in February.

Once the process is finished, close to 200 police cruisers will be equipped with the vehicle mounted camera system.

GPD received a body-worn camera grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance.

The $600,000 grant was based on match funding -- $300,000 in federal funding and $300,000 from the City of Greensboro.