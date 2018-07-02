Family says 13-year-old might not walk again after weekend shooting in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A 13-year-old girl was shot alongside her mother Saturday night. Family members said Colleena Figueroa and her mom, Tamara, were both shot at the Turnbridge Apartments.

Despite Colleena’s long road to recovery, she’s holding on to her faith, the family said.

In a video posted to her aunt Madeline Rondon’s Facebook, Colleena talks about the shooting.

“When I got shot, I didn’t even know I got shot. I just saw a bright light and I thought it was God. And he said, 'No.' I guess he didn’t think it was my time yet,” she said.

At 13 years old, Colleena Figueroa is supposed to be having a summer filled with fun, instead, she’s in the hospital.

“There’s a low chance of her ever walking again, but we know that it’s in God’s hands, not in man’s hands,” Rondon said.

Rondon has been by her side since Saturday night’s shooting. She said a bullet struck Colleena in the shoulder, then hit her spine.

“I just told my mom it was going to be OK, and I started singing a song and I just kept singing it over and over again,” Colleena said in the Facebook video.

Rondon said the mother and child weren’t supposed to be at the apartment complex, they had a family trip planned to go whitewater rafting.

Despite the circumstances, Rondon said her niece is keeping a positive attitude.

“She just keeps saying, 'I’m glad it was me and nobody else, I thought it was my mom,'” Rondon said.

Rashid Yahaya lives across the street from where the shooting happened. He tried to help and hopes someone will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“If you know the person who did this, just come out and say it, because if they can get rid of that person, that’s saving a lot of lives,” he said.

His plea is the same as Colleena’s family, to stop the violence.

“We need everybody to know put the guns down, this isn’t right, innocent children are being hurt,” Rondon said.

Colleena’s family says the 13-year-old doesn’t have any feeling below her chest. They are looking at rehabilitation facilities out of state for her recovery process.

Greensboro police have not given any updates on a motive or a suspect in the case.