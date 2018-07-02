× ‘Exposure to feces’ blamed after dozens sickened at neighborhood cookout in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officials believe a contagious bacterial infection is to blame after more than a dozen people from the same east Charlotte apartment complex were rushed to the hospital after getting sick Sunday afternoon following a birthday party and cookout, WSOC reports.

Emergency responders were first called to the Forest Hills Townhomes on Four Seasons Boulevard and Farm Pond Lane around 6 p.m.

Paramedics believe the illness was linked to a neighborhood birthday party and cookout on Saturday night.

On Monday, health officials announced that about 100 people attended the cookout and roughly 40 percent of those neighbors were affected.

Health officials said those who contracted the bacteria were exposed to feces and stressed the importance of thorough hand-washing.

