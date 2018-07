Minnesota Department of Transportation officials had to remind drivers over the weekend to not drive in wet concrete.

Minnesota DOT said one driver left tire marks in wet concrete, leaving him with a ticket and an insurance claim.

This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday. The driver got a ticket & insurance claim. Don't make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone #MnDOT pic.twitter.com/sUeXD1ROPB — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) June 29, 2018

“This is why work zones are blocked with barricades, signs, cones, etc. Motorist drove 1000+ feet through fresh concrete yesterday,” MnDOT wrote.

“Don’t make this costly mistake, never go around construction signs or move cones to enter work zone.”