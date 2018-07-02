Alamance County pet owner warns others after copperhead bites dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. -- Pain, bruising and swelling are some of the symptoms a local dog had to endure after getting bitten by a copperhead snake.

Brenda Branchaud says her 7-year-old Westie, named Pooh, killed a copperhead snake in their backyard Saturday night. Pooh seemed OK after, but two hours later he wasn’t acting like himself. He even denied a treat.

“I gave him another cookie and he turned up his nose at it, “ Branchaud said. “I knew something was wrong.”

Turns out the snake bit him in the neck.

Branchaud hopes this is a lesson for other people to get their pets help right away if they suspect they were in a confrontation with a snake.

“The important thing is to take him to the vet,” Bramchaud said. “Part of me now wishes I had taken Pooh sooner rather than later, but I did take him the moment I realized something was wrong.”

Dr. Sharon King from Town N Country Animal Hospital in Burlington says it can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few hours to see symptoms.

“It can vary from patient to patient and bite to bite,” King said.

She recommends owners play it safe and have their pets checked out if they suspect there was a confrontation with a snake. She also recommends owner keep up their yards to deter any wildlife.

The Branchauds use mothballs and a snake repellent to keep the pests away. One still managed to get inside the fenced in yard space and bite Pooh.

The dog is expected to recover. He does, however, have to be given medication for about a month.