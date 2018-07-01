× Winston-Salem chapter of Susan G. Komen organization latest to be closed

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem chapter of the Susan G. Komen organization closed Friday, the latest in a line of closings of local Komen organizations across the country, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

“We would like to thank the many people who supported the affiliate the past 18 years and look forward to continuing this relationship of impact in a new way,” Lori Maris, vice president of Susan G. Komen Affiliate Network, said in a statement.

The organization said people can access treatment assistance, clinical trial navigation, education and other patient support programs through its national help Line at 877-GOKOMEN or through http://www.komen.org.

National Komen officials said Friday the timing for closing the local chapter was related primarily to lease agreements expiring and staffing having been pared down to no full-time employees.

Over the past 18 months, Komen has shut down chapters in Arizona, Maine, Orlando, Fla., southwest Florida and eastern Washington.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal