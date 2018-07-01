Video shows shark dragging woman into crocodile-infested waters

A woman has survived after a shark dragged her into crocodile-infested waters in Australia – and it was all caught on video.

The West Australian reported that it happened as 34-year-old Melissa Brunning was on a yacht in the remote Kimberley region in the northwest part of the country.

Brunning said she didn’t realize she shouldn’t hand feed a shark, until the animal became “like a Hoover,” sucking her right index finger into its mouth

“I think the shark was in shock as much as I was … the only way I can describe it is this immense pressure and it felt like it was shredding it off the bone,” she told the paper. “I came up and I was like, ‘I’ve lost my finger, my finger’s gone.’”