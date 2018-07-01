× Thousands of bottles of Wish Bone salad dressing have been recalled due to mislabeling

The company said the product recalled has milk and eggs, which are known allergens not labeled on the bottle.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or egg may run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product,” the company said in a statement.

The recalled lot was made in March and is No. 4913019S51. Each of the 15-ounce bottles have an expiration date of Jan. 13, 2019, seen on the neck of the bottle.

In total, 7,768 cases of Wish-Bone House Italian salad dressing in 15 oz. bottles were recalled. The products were shipped nationwide.

