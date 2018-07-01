‘This is what a hero looks like’: Pet dog saves owner from being bit by rattlesnake during hike

ANTHEM, Ariz. – A pet dog saved his owner from being bit by a rattlesnake during a hike in Arizona, according to the owner.

Paula Godwin posted the story to social media on Friday, saying that Todd, her beloved golden retriever, is a hero.

“It was a beautiful morning, but as we were walking down the hill, I literally almost stepped on a rattlesnake,” she said. “But my hero of a puppy Todd saved me. He jumped right in front of my leg were I surely would have got bit.”

Godwin also posted pictures which apparently show the dog after the bite, with his face swelled up. Todd continues to recover.

“This is what a hero looks like,” she wrote. “Please say a little prayer for my sweet hero.”