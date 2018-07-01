Police release surveillance of suspects accused of breaking into Burlington store and stealing beer, other items

BURLINGTON, N.C. – Police have released surveillance images of two suspects accused of breaking into a Burlington convenience store and stealing beer and other items.

Police were called to Circus Foods at 525 Elmira St. shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a call of a business alarm.

Officers found the front door shattered and multiple items from the store had been stolen, according to a Burlington police press release.

One of the suspects was wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts, a black and white baseball cap and flip-flops. The other suspect was wearing a white T-shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with any information can call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or anonymously at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.