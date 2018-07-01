× Norwegian crew member who went overboard found alive 22 hours later by Carnival ship

A Norwegian crew member who went overboard was found alive 22 hours later by a Carnival cruise ship.

The Miami Herald reported that the Norwegian Getaway told the U.S. Coast Guard that a 33-year-old crew member had been seen going overboard.

It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Saturday nearly 30 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio.

The Getaway crew member was found alive at about 1 p.m. Sunday 21 miles north of Cuba and in stable condition.

A Carnival Glory ship that left Miami June 24 for an eight-day cruise had found the crew member. A Glory hotel steward saw him in the water.

“This is nothing short of miraculous,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, according to the paper. “Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer.”