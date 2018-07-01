Former high school teacher accused of pulling out a gun during an immigration policy protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A former high school teacher in Alabama was arrested after authorities said he pulled out a gun during an immigration policy protest.

WHNT reported that Shane Ryan Sealy, 34, was arrested Saturday and charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

The suspect is a former Huntsville City Schools teacher is in custody after the alleged crime in Big Spring Park.

"He pulled out a gun. I saw him holding it out in front of him. We just started screaming for everybody to drop to the ground," said Ava Caldwell, a rally organizer. "We all dropped to the ground crying."

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward confirmed that Sealy previously taught at Grissom High School.

Ward said Sealy has not worked for the school system in, "roughly two years." Ward later added that Sealy had only been a teacher there for around 8 weeks in 2016.

Bond has not yet been set.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was hurt.

The 'Families Belong Together' rally is part of a Nationwide Day of Action protesting "the Trump administration's policy of forcibly separating children from their parents and demand that separated families immediately be reunified," according to their press release. Officials say the incident happened around 12 p.m. when the event began.

Police say an agitator, Sealy, came to the rally in counter-protest when he got into a verbal confrontation with someone at the protest.

The two got in an argument and Sealy pulled out a gun, according to officials. "I guess you never really think it's going to happen where you are," said Caldwell.

Police were able to take Sealy into custody and no shots were fired. Huntsville Police Department is reminding the public that you cannot have a firearm within 1,000 feet of a protest.

The “Families Belong Together” protest since resumed as planned.