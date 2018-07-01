× Body of North Carolina woman found in wooded area of Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – Police are investigating a homicide after the body of a North Carolina woman was found in a wooded area of Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that Jennifer Fitchett, 41, of Middlesex, N.C., was found dead Saturday off Palmetto Pointe Boulevard.

Authorities said the victim had three children and was expecting a grandchild in a few weeks.

The homicide investigation is in the early stages and authorities have not released a cause of death or a possible motive.