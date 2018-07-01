× Mother, daughter injured after shooting outside Greensboro apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Police are investigating a shooting that left a mother and her daughter injured outside a Greensboro apartment complex.

Officers were called to 5016 Turnbridge Circle shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday where they found the victims, each with a gunshot wound.

The victims were taken to a hospital and both are currently listed in serious, but stable condition, according to a Greensboro police press release.

The Greensboro News & Record is reporting that the victims are 37 and 13. Authorities have not released the names of the victims or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with any information can call Greensboro police at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.