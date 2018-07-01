× 1 dead, another injured after shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – One man is dead and another was injured in an early morning shooting in Greensboro on Sunday.

Dionte’ Raynard Bethea, 23, of Greensboro, was pronounced dead after crews were called to the 1700 block of Fairfax Road shortly after 12:30 a.m., according to a Greensboro police press release.

Police said the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The injured victim is being treated at a hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide. No other details have been released.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.