Silver Alert issued for Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a Winston-Salem man, according to a press release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Jerry Alan Treadway left his home Saturday morning at about 9:30. He is believed to be driving a blue GMC SUV with Blue Ridge Parkway plate #8710BP.

Treadway is suffering from the initial onset of a dementia, which is causing him to suffer memory loss. He is having difficulty making decisions and knowing where he is.

His clothing description is also unknown. He may be with his 8-year-old mixed-breed Boxer dog.

Anyone coming into contact with Treadway is asked to call their local law enforcement agency.