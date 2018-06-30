× Recovery underway for 2 people after boat found overturned in Lake Norman

IREDELL County, N.C. — Officials in Iredell County are responding to a boating accident on Lakeview Shores Loop in Lake Norman. Iredell Communications believe the accident may have occurred Friday night, WSOC reported.

Charlotte Fire said they are searching for two missing boaters whose boat was found capsized.

Battalion Chief Rob Cannon said the boaters have been missing since Friday night and last contact was around 10 p.m. Cannon added a missing persons report was filed Friday night for the boaters when they did not return around midnight Friday.

Crews are searching 16 to 20 feet of water and the shoreline near the boat. The challenge is the heat and any potential for storms.

Officials are not sure if the boaters were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. They also added there were no storms last night so they do not believe this played a part.