× Puppy found abandoned in dumpster in Winston-Salem euthanized following continuing health issues

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Husky puppy that was abandoned in a garbage bag in a dumpster — likely because the dog had a pronounced overbite — was euthanized Wednesday following three months of continuing health issues, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Known as Teak, named for the hardy and resilient wood, the 5-month-old puppy was diagnosed with Addison’s disease and had to be put down after treatment didn’t work.

“There were times we thought he’d be OK, but it was a roller coaster of ups and downs,” said Erin Turner, co-founder of Stepping Stones, an animal rescue group. “We never imagined one little pup would be so popular. He touched so many people.”

Teak was found in a dumpster outside an apartment complex in the Hanes Mall area of the city in March weighing only a skeletal 7 pounds when he should’ve been closer to 30 pounds at 2 months old. Rescuers assume the puppy was abandoned because of its overbite.

Stepping Stones assumed responsibility for Teak and took him to a vet’s office in early April where he was given IV fluids and treated for anemia and low blood sugar among other things.

Read full story: The Winston-Salem Journal