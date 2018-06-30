× Police looking for hit-and-run suspect in Ramseur

RAMSEUR, N.C. — Police are trying to track down a hit-and-run suspect who left the scene in Ramseur around 1:35 a.m. Saturday.

Ramseur police told FOX8 the hit-and-run happened on Hwy. 64 in front of the McDonald’s at Liberty Street.

A silver passenger car was driving eastbound on 64 and a man was weaving in the lane on a bicycle.

An Asheboro police officer was driving behind them in an off-duty car.

The bicyclist was struck and the silver passenger vehicle did not stop.

The bicyclist was taken to Moses Cone Hospital. No word on his injuries.