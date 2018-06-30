Woman killed during rollover crash on I-40 West in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – An Ohio woman was killed during roll-over crash on Interstate 40 west in Greensboro Friday.

Allison Adey Dewitt, 34, of Marion, Ohio, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet S10 truck on I-40 near the I-40 West Business split.

She lost control of her vehicle which resulted in a rollover during which her truck collided with a 2008 Volvo V70 also traveling on I-40 West.

The Volvo was being driven by Wayne Charles Cardwell, 68, of Winston-Salem.

As the Chevrolet S10 continued rolling over Dewitt was ejected from her vehicle which resulted in her death.

Cardwell suffered no injuries.