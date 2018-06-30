North Carolina driver shocked by large snake on windshield

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A video posted to social media appears to show a large snake slithering on the windshield of a North Carolina man’s vehicle.

Ben Bryant posted the video to Facebook earlier this month, which shows a snake that he said dropped out of a tree above him in Asheville.

The video has more than 122,000 views and about 2,000 shares.

“You won’t believe how big this thing is when I send you this video,” a man in the video can be heard saying.

A similar incident happened to a man driving in Phoenix recently and involved a snake that suddenly appeared on his windshield.