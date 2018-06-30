× Kittens found abandoned in duct-taped cardboard box at North Carolina rescue

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — There was dangerous drop-off at a Henderson County shelter, one that put the lives of eight kittens at risk.

WLOS reported that the cats were left inside a cardboard box, duct-taped shut, on the doorstep of Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue in Fletcher.

It included a note that read, “please take us.”

The kittens were discovered there at about 2 p.m. Friday, the box sitting unsheltered in the heat of the afternoon sun.

“We ripped off the duct tape, and the poor little babies were panting very heavily, very hot,” said Charlie’s Angels Animal Rescue Executive Director Kim Smith.

Surveillance images of the person who left the kittens were recorded, but she has not been identified or charged with a crime.

But Kim Smith said she wishes the woman had done the right thing.

