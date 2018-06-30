× Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the Piedmont Triad

Here’s where you can watch fireworks Wednesday in the Piedmont Triad. Know about somewhere not on our list, or have a change? Please email it to news@wghp.com.

8 A.M. – GREENSBORO

Independence Day flag raising

Friendly Center

8 A.M. – DANVILLE

Fourth of July celebration

8 a.m. Angler’s Park Patriot Challenge 5K

6 p.m. Celebration at the crossing

Fireworks at dusk

Free fireworks

8:30 A.M. – MEBANE

4th of July Parade

Downtown

Free

9 A.M. – KERNERSVILLE

Parade at Kernersville Elementary School

512 W. Mountain St.

5:30 p.m. Music

9 p.m. Fireworks

10 A.M. – DENTON

Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion

Denton FarmPark

Fireworks at 9 p.m.

10 A.M – MT. AIRY

Independence Day Parade

Mt. Airy Museum courtyard

10 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence

11 a.m. – Parade followed by pie-eating contest

NOON – THOMASVILLE

Thomasville Moose Lodge 4th of July

Fireworks at dusk

$5 per car

1:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Fun Fourth Festival

Downtown Greensboro

6:30 p.m. – Gates open at First National Bank Field

9:00 p.m. – Fireworks

Free

2:00 P.M. – EDEN

Parking lot of Fair Funeral home

Parade 9:30 a.m.

Fireworks around 10 p.m.

Free

3:00 P.M. – ARCHDALE

4th of July at Creekside Park

Fireworks after dark

Free

4:00 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM

Fourth of July Extravaganza

BB&T Ballpark

Events begin 4 p.m. on First Street between Peters Creek and Green St.

Ballpark opens at 5:15 p.m.

Fireworks after the game

4:30 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Sunset Hills 4th of July Parade & Picnic

Tennis court on

Greenway between Madison & Rolling

4:30 P.M. – HIGH POINT

Uncle Sam Jam

Oak Hollow Festival Park

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks around 9:45 p.m.

$10 per car

5:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Kirkwood 4th of July parade

1700 Independence Road

6 P.M. – GREENSBORO

Sky Fly Fireworks Show

Wet’N Wild Emerald Pointe

Fireworks at 9:30

Free with park admission

6 P.M. – LEXINGTON

Fantastic 4th Celebration

Davidson County Fairgrounds

400 Greensboro Street

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Event begins at 6 p.m.

Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.

Free

6 P.M. – THOMASVILLE

July 4 All You Can Eat/Fireworks

Finch Field

7003 Ballpark Road

Fireworks after the High Point-Thomasville HiToms game

Free with game admission

6 P.M. – LEWISVILLE

4th of July celebration

Shallowford Square

6555 Shallowford Road

Fireworks at dark

7 P.M. – BURLINGTON

Baseball & Fireworks

Burlington Royals vs. Bluefield

Burlington Athletic Stadium

1450 Graham Street

Fireworks after the game

7:00 P.M. – MEBANE

July 4th Family Music Festival

Mebane Arts & Community Center

633 Corrigidor Drive

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Free

7:00 P.M. – SUMMERFIELD

Liberty Wesleyan Church

15303 U.S. 158

Fireworks at dark

7:05 P.M. – ASHEBORO

Baseball & Fireworks

Asheboro Copperheads vs. Wilmington Sharks

McCrary Ballpark

138 Southway Road

Fireworks after the game

7:30 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM

Salem Band Stars & Stripes concert

Salem Square at Old Salem

Free

9 P.M. – KING

Fireworks

King Recreation Acres

107 White Road

9 P.M. – MOCKSVILLE

Fireworks

Rich Park

299 Cemetery St.