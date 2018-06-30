Here’s where you can watch fireworks in the Piedmont Triad
Here’s where you can watch fireworks Wednesday in the Piedmont Triad. Know about somewhere not on our list, or have a change? Please email it to news@wghp.com.
8 A.M. – GREENSBORO
Independence Day flag raising
Friendly Center
8 A.M. – DANVILLE
Fourth of July celebration
8 a.m. Angler’s Park Patriot Challenge 5K
6 p.m. Celebration at the crossing
Fireworks at dusk
Free fireworks
8:30 A.M. – MEBANE
4th of July Parade
Downtown
Free
9 A.M. – KERNERSVILLE
Parade at Kernersville Elementary School
512 W. Mountain St.
5:30 p.m. Music
9 p.m. Fireworks
10 A.M. – DENTON
Southeast Old Threshers’ Reunion
Denton FarmPark
Fireworks at 9 p.m.
10 A.M – MT. AIRY
Independence Day Parade
Mt. Airy Museum courtyard
10 a.m. – Reading of the Declaration of Independence
11 a.m. – Parade followed by pie-eating contest
NOON – THOMASVILLE
Thomasville Moose Lodge 4th of July
Fireworks at dusk
$5 per car
1:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Fun Fourth Festival
Downtown Greensboro
6:30 p.m. – Gates open at First National Bank Field
9:00 p.m. – Fireworks
Free
2:00 P.M. – EDEN
Parking lot of Fair Funeral home
Parade 9:30 a.m.
Fireworks around 10 p.m.
Free
3:00 P.M. – ARCHDALE
4th of July at Creekside Park
Fireworks after dark
Free
4:00 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM
Fourth of July Extravaganza
BB&T Ballpark
Events begin 4 p.m. on First Street between Peters Creek and Green St.
Ballpark opens at 5:15 p.m.
Fireworks after the game
4:30 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Sunset Hills 4th of July Parade & Picnic
Tennis court on
Greenway between Madison & Rolling
4:30 P.M. – HIGH POINT
Uncle Sam Jam
Oak Hollow Festival Park
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:45 p.m.
$10 per car
5:00 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Kirkwood 4th of July parade
1700 Independence Road
6 P.M. – GREENSBORO
Sky Fly Fireworks Show
Wet’N Wild Emerald Pointe
Fireworks at 9:30
Free with park admission
6 P.M. – LEXINGTON
Fantastic 4th Celebration
Davidson County Fairgrounds
400 Greensboro Street
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Event begins at 6 p.m.
Fireworks around 9:30 p.m.
Free
6 P.M. – THOMASVILLE
July 4 All You Can Eat/Fireworks
Finch Field
7003 Ballpark Road
Fireworks after the High Point-Thomasville HiToms game
Free with game admission
6 P.M. – LEWISVILLE
4th of July celebration
Shallowford Square
6555 Shallowford Road
Fireworks at dark
7 P.M. – BURLINGTON
Baseball & Fireworks
Burlington Royals vs. Bluefield
Burlington Athletic Stadium
1450 Graham Street
Fireworks after the game
7:00 P.M. – MEBANE
July 4th Family Music Festival
Mebane Arts & Community Center
633 Corrigidor Drive
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Free
7:00 P.M. – SUMMERFIELD
Liberty Wesleyan Church
15303 U.S. 158
Fireworks at dark
7:05 P.M. – ASHEBORO
Baseball & Fireworks
Asheboro Copperheads vs. Wilmington Sharks
McCrary Ballpark
138 Southway Road
Fireworks after the game
7:30 P.M. – WINSTON-SALEM
Salem Band Stars & Stripes concert
Salem Square at Old Salem
Free
9 P.M. – KING
Fireworks
King Recreation Acres
107 White Road
9 P.M. – MOCKSVILLE
Fireworks
Rich Park
299 Cemetery St.