Greensboro health officials hold free HIV testing event

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- HIV testing remains one of the key elements to getting early and more effective treatment, according to a press release.

On Saturday, Greensboro public health officials held an HIV informational and testing event at Douglas Park.

Fun activities included food, snowballs, an inflatable bouncy house, various games and music.

Free testing and screening for HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis C; blood pressure checks; and pre-diabetes screening and counseling was also available.

According for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1.2 million people in the United States are living with HIV, and one in eight people don't know they have it. Nearly 45,000 people find out they have HIV every year.

Additionally, high blood pressure affects approximately one in three Americans (or 75 million) and roughly 100 million Americans currently live with diabetes or prediabetes. Each of these diseases can be controlled with early identification and effective prevention and treatment methods.